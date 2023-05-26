Last week the Nevada Union Miners tennis team finished another very successful season. After finishing Foothill Valley League (FVL) play in second place with an 8-2 league record, Nevada Union hosted the first round of the sectional playoffs against Vanden High School from the Vacaville area.

In an outstanding team effort, they defeated Vanden decisively 8-1. The entire singles lineup played terrific with exceptional performances from the seniors Pete Andre, Kyle Wilson, Connor Drew, Kaden Kinnear, and Leon Fayad. With another impressive win from freshman Brock Bodley.