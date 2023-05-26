Last week the Nevada Union Miners tennis team finished another very successful season. After finishing Foothill Valley League (FVL) play in second place with an 8-2 league record, Nevada Union hosted the first round of the sectional playoffs against Vanden High School from the Vacaville area.
In an outstanding team effort, they defeated Vanden decisively 8-1. The entire singles lineup played terrific with exceptional performances from the seniors Pete Andre, Kyle Wilson, Connor Drew, Kaden Kinnear, and Leon Fayad. With another impressive win from freshman Brock Bodley.
This set the stage for a second-round playoff match against long-time rival Placer High School. Placer hosted the match and came away with a 6-3 win.
Winning matches for the Miners were seniors Kinnear and Fayad, who both won with 6-3, 6-2 scores. The third win for the Miners came from Bodley. This was the most wins by a league opponent against Placer in many years. Unfortunately, with that loss, the team side of play ended for the Miners. The Miners had three losses on the season, and all three came to Placer.
The previous week the league playoffs had taken place at Lincoln High School. However, Nevada Union’s several outstanding performances led to invitations to the individual CIF / SJS Championships at Johnson Ranch on May 15.
Andre lost in the singles final, qualifying him to go to the championships by a second-place finish. Kinnear and Connor Drew defeated a tough Placer team in the doubles final. They also qualified to go to Johnson Ranch by winning the League Championship.
Upon arriving at Johnson Ranch, the temperature and the level of play were turned way up. Tennis weather had finally arrived, and Andre lost a hard-fought match in the first round, losing a 3rd set tiebreaker to end his outstanding year.
Kinnear and Drew won their first-round match easily but lost to the eventual finalists in another 3rd set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals. This ended their outstanding season and Miners’ careers.
Seniors Andre finished the regular season 6-4 in 1 singles play, Kinnear 6-4, Wilson 5-6, Drew 6-3, and Aidan Finegold 8-2 in overall singles play for Nevada Union.
It was the second season in a row that the Miners have gone to the second round of team sectional playoffs. Kudos to the team for an outstanding effort this year.
For all who might be interested in becoming a future Miner tennis player, coaches Dave Graham and Jordan Walker will have ongoing clinics throughout the summer to help players develop as well as help raise funds for the tennis team.
Coach Walker can be reached at Jwalka6love@hotmail.com. Clinics have already started on Tuesday & Thursday from 5-7 pm.