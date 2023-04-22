Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners tennis team hosted the Placer Hillmen. Unfortunately, the Miners lost to the Hillmen 7-2.
The Miners won two matches, one by senior Aiden Finegold and the other by senior Conner Drew.
Finegold beat Hayden Sutherland in two sets 6-2, 6-0, while Drew also won in two sets 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
Even after the loss, the Miners still are in a good place in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). They are currently 6-2 and are in second place behind 8-0 Placer. The Oakmont Vikings are also 6-2, but the Miners beat the Vikings 5-4 at the end of March to give them an edge on a tiebreaker.
Nevada Union hosts Oakmont on Tuesday in a big match.
Along with the Oakmont win, the Miners beat the West Park Panthers twice, the Ponderosa Bruins, and the Lincoln Zebras twice. Placer accounted for both Nevada Union losses so far this season.
This season, the Miners have played 74 total matches and have a win-loss record of 50-23 and a winning percentage of 67.57.
Match records
1 Singles Pete Andre, Senior 4 — 3
2 Singles Kyle Wilson, Senior 4 — 3
3 Singles Kaden Kinnear, Senior 2 — 1
4 Singles Connor Drew, Senior 3 — 0
5 Singles Leon Fayad, Junior 3 — 2
6 Singles Aidan Finegold, Senior 2 — 0
1 Doubles Brock Bodley & Declan Quinn, Freshman & Junior 2-0
2 Doubles Spencer Gillespie & Liam Quinn, Sophomore & Sophomore 2-0
3 Doubles Jack Kehn & Liam Quinn, Sophomore & Sophomore 2-0
4 Doubles Bennett Kinnear & Cameron Randall, Freshman & Senior 1-0
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
