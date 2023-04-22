Pete Andre

Nevada Union tennis player, senior Pete Andre, serves the ball in Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Placer Hillmen at home. Andre is 4-3 in matches this season and the Miners are 6-2 and are currently in second place.

 LaMarr Fields/lfields@theunion.com

Sports Reporter

On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners tennis team hosted the Placer Hillmen. Unfortunately, the Miners lost to the Hillmen 7-2.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.