Sports Reporter
Behind junior Shea Conners’ two home runs, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (4-15, 2-8) won their last game of the season at home 11-1 over the Placer Hillmen (0-15, 0-10) Wednesday.
Behind junior Shea Conners’ two home runs, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (4-15, 2-8) won their last game of the season at home 11-1 over the Placer Hillmen (0-15, 0-10) Wednesday.
Nevada Union got on the scoreboard first with an RBI double from senior pitcher Aila Lyden, scoring senior Addison Parmenter, who reached on a double.
In the bottom of the second inning the Miners had a two-out rally to push the score to 2-0. With two outs, junior Natalie Wasley hit a single then senior Hannah De Vera was hit by a pitch.
Junior Kendall Miller hit an RBI single to center field with runners on first and second.
Conners hit her first home run in the third inning, making the score 3-0. The Miners scored three more runs in the inning with an RBI from Wasley and other runs scored on errors. At the end of three-inning, Nevada Union led 6-0.
With Parmenter on second base, Conners hit her second home run of the game in the fourth inning, and the Miners led the Hillmen 8-0.
The Miners tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth behind RBIs from junior Alicia Pettingill and sophomore Lexi Cookson. The ten-run rule was in place, with the three runs scored in the sixth inning, and the game was over.
Nevada Union had 13 hits in Thursday’s game; Pettingill had two hits, De Vera two hits, and Conners two hits which were home runs. She also drove in three of the Miners’ 11 runs.
Parmenter and Conners scored three runs apiece against Placer.
Lyden was in the pitching circle for Nevada Union; she pitched four innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and struck out four batters. Parmenter pitched the two innings and gave up four hits, one run while striking out one batter.
It was a rough season for Nevada Union, but they ended it on a high note, something they can take into next year.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
