NU Lacrosse team

The Nevada Union lacrosse team gets ready to take on the Grant Pacers on Wednesday night on the road. The Miners won the game 16-0.

 Courtesy Photo

Sports Reporter

The Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team is off to a 6-0 start after Wednesday night’s 16-0 win at the Grant Pacers.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.