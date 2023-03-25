Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team is off to a 6-0 start after Wednesday night’s 16-0 win at the Grant Pacers.
“We are coming together nicely this season,” Miners head coach Sam Carroll said. “We are fortunate to have some players with extensive lacrosse experience, others who are driven with backgrounds in other sports, and some guys who just have the heart and determination. So various personalities and backgrounds are coming together and forming something stronger than just a team, a brotherhood.”
Against the Pacers, the Miners had seven goals from Ethan Holmes, four from Gavin Greisbach, and three from Lucca Reischman. Tucker Wood and Grady Grandfield had one goal apiece.
Tyler Chazen won 12 face-offs, and Caleb Prewitt had two saves in the victory over the Pacers.
“Senior Tyler Chazen, face-off wizard and defensive middle, and sophomore Ethan Holmes, playmaker, and creative goal scorer, are our team captains this year,” Carroll said. “Their leadership growth has been an enormous asset; they have really stepped up and taken their roles seriously. As coaches, we can’t see and hear everything on the field. So it is comforting being able to lean on and trust these fine young men.”
So far this season, the Miners have outscored opponents 84-22, averaging 14 goals per game. Reischman leads Nevada Union in goals with 29, averaging 4.8 per game.
Behind Resischman is Holmes, with 25 goals and 4.2 per game. Third is Greisbach, with 12 goals with an average of two per contest.
Chazen has 60 face-off wins, and he wins 78% of face-offs, while Prewitt has 68 saves with a 76% save rate.
According to coach Carroll, the Miners believe in sportsmanship, discipline, and integrity.
“As a team, we are trying to build a culture,” Carroll added. “We want to set the tone and be the example for ourselves, our program, our future, and the league as a whole. Sportsmanship, discipline, and integrity are at that core. But, at the end of the day, consistency and building these young men into better versions of themselves is the goal, and we will have a lot of fun along the way.”
The Miners have scored double digits points in five out of their six games. Over their previous two games, Nevada Union has outscored their opponents 29-1.
Nevada Union will look to continue their winning streak Monday night against the Bella Vista Broncos (2-5, 0-2).
The game will be played at 7:00 p.m. at Bella Vista High School, 8301 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks, 95628.