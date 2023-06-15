Sports Reporter
It was an outstanding season for the Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team; the Miners finished the season 9-3 overall and 6-3 in Foothill Valley League play.
”We had five athletes represented at the league level in our first CIF season,” Miners head coach Sam Carrol; said. “Tyler Chazen (senior) and Tucker Wood (sophomore) made All-League Second Team. Ethan Holmes (sophomore) and Lucca Reischman (sophomore) made All-League First Team. Caleb Prewitt (Senior) was All-League MVP goalie. This is a huge step for us as we try to grow the program and attract new athletes, and a sign of the rich history and culture in local lacrosse.”
Nevada Union won their first seven games before suffering their first loss to the Woodcreek Timberwolves (8-1, 7-1) 10-5. During the seven-game win streak, the Miners outscored opponents 100-30.
Captains sophomore Ethan Holmes and Senior Tyler Chazen led the Miners. Holmes was second on the team in goals and led the Miners in assists.
Holmes will also be traveling to San Diego to participate in the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championships (June 21 — July 1) as an intern for Team Ireland (Irish National Lacrosse Team). He will also play in the World Festival Championships with Team Eire 18+ Men’s team for the second time. Holmes played with them in Limerick, Ireland, in August 2022 at the previous World Festival/Championships.
-GoFundMe and more info here: https://gofund.me/39fb1552
Chazen won 70% of his faceoffs this season and had 132 faceoff wins. Chazen earned All-FVL second-team honors.
Sophomore Lucca Reischman led the Miners n goals with 52, averaging 4.3 goals per game. Sophomore Tucker Wood was third on the Miners with 15 goals.
Senior Caleb Prewitt had a 73% save percentage with 148 saves in 524 minutes. Prewitt will take his talents to Washington State University to play lacrosse for the Cougars.
Nevada Union scored 138 goals this season with an average of 11.5 per game. The Miners scored 177 points with an average of 14.8 points per game.
Summer camp and Fall ball
Nevada Union will also be doing a fundraiser for the Nevada Union lacrosse and will hold a camp starting June 19 through June 23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $150. The camp is for 1st-12th graders. For more information and to sign up, go to https://forms.gle/QLbVTseoFuJh8WAS6 or visit https://nevadaunion.njuhsd.com/Athletics/Summer-Practice-and-Camps/index.html. Follow on Facebook or Instagram to learn about free clinic days — planning.
Lacrosse is alive and well in Nevada County; over 100 kids played lacrosse in Western Nevada County this spring, which is a record. Gold Country Stampede had teams from 8u through 14u for boys and girls participating in the City League.
Stampede fall ball starts September 8 and runs through November 3, and will be on Fridays. The cost for the fall ball will be $90. Registration opens August 1; register on www.gcstampede.com or reach out to Stampede President Laura Sloan at GCLCPresident@gmail.com or contact through the website. They are always looking for coaches, volunteers, and sponsors.