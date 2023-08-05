The Nevada Miners football team held their annual Blue and Gold Game Friday night at Hooper Stadium. The freshman and junior varsity teams got things started before the varsity team took the field for the Blue and Gold Game.
The Gold team took home the victory over the Blue team 17-14.
"Today was fantastic! Our coaching staff did a great job balancing out both teams, Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "They were both pretty evenly matched. Great way to start the season."
The game started slowly, with both defenses holding firm. With just under three minutes left in the second quarter, Blue team quarterback senior Dustin Philpott hit junior receiver Max McMaster down the sideline for a big gain.
On the next play running back senior running back Bodey Eelkema had a nice run for a touchdown as the Blue team took the lead 7-0 before halftime.
In the second half, the Gold team quarterback senior Nolan Chappell connected with junior receiver Elijah Rogers for a touchdown pass to tie the game at seven.
After a turnover, the Gold team got the ball back, and that's when junior quarterback Liam Crossen dropped a 46-yard dime to junior receiver Logan Eandi for a touchdown. The Gold team took a 14-7 lead.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Chappell hooked up with junior receiver Conner O'Callaghan for a big gain to set up a field goal by senior August Davidson as the Gold team went up 17-7.
After that, the Blue team went into their two-minute offense, and Philpott hooked up with junior receiver Carter Van Matre to make the score 17-14, but unfortunately, time ran out.
With roughly two weeks before the season starts, the Miners are a few practicers away from where they need to be.
"We are roughly 6 practices away from being game ready. Guys that stood out, well I would say we have some pretty great receivers but our run game needs to get better," Sparks said. "Defensively, we are where we should be. We are super physical but need to get better at pursuing to the ball."
"We have more work to do on special teams but that too is getting better,' Sparks added. "We need to fix a few things on all three elements of football."
Nevada Union hosts the Bear River Bruins next Saturday at Hooper Stadium for a scrimmage at 8:00 a.m.