Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners varsity football team opened up practice for the 2023-24 season this week, they will look to build upon 5-7 overall record and 2-3 record in the Foothill Valley League (FVL).
Last season the Miners made the playoffs, but lost to the West park Panthers 48-28 in the first round. The Miners will look to use last seasons playoff season to improve this upcoming season.
Nevada Union opens the season Friday August 18th against Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos at 7:00 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
