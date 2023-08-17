The Nevada Union Miners varsity football team will look to build on last year’s playoff appearance with a deeper run this coming season. Last season the Miners had a 5-7 overall record and a 2-3 record in the Foothill Valley League and finished fourth.
The Miners won their first playoff game 33-28 against the East Union Lancers before the West Park Panthers ended the Miners’ season with a 48-28 win.
A playoff run last season brings high expectations for this season.
“We want to compete at a high level and for a FVL championship,” head coach Brad Sparks said. “Also, create a hard-working, dependable, dedicated, and trustworthy young men and women.”
The Miners have many players to watch this season that could help them compete at a high level.
“Bodey Eelkema tail back inside linebacker, All-League first-team Defensive end, and Dustin Philpott quarterback threw for over 1,300 yards last year,” Sparks said.
Eelkema rushed for 238 yards last year on 60 carries and three touchdowns. He had 11 total tackles on defense, including nine for a loss.
Senior Theron Foster is an All-League first-team cornerback and plays wide receiver; he compiled 64 tackles last season for the Miners.
Senior defensive end/guard Ricky Kisner, who had 59 tackles as a junior, will help lead the offensive and defensive lines, along with help from 6’6” 270 pound junior Nate Via.
Junior Grady Kamba and junior linebacker Jake Barfield will help control the middle of the field for the Nevada Union defense. Junior outside linebacker Carter VanMatre will help on the edge of the Miners’ defense.
Senior wide receiver Lavell Cross brings speed and playmaking to the Miner offense. Cross scored three times in last Saturday’s Scrimmage against the Bear River Bruins.
The Miners have good receivers, and if their running game can improve as the season goes on, it will keep teams off balance. The Miners are physical on defense, allowing them to wear the opposing team’s offense down.
“Defensively, we are where we should be, “ Sparks said. “We are super physical but need to get better at pursuing the ball.”
