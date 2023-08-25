Tonight, the Nevada Union Miners football team (0-1) host the Wheatland Pirates (1-0) at Hooper Stadium. Last week in the season opener, the Miners fell to the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos 41-21 at home. The Pirates beat the South Tahoe Vikings 55-12.
The Miners will have the handful with the Pirates rushing attack. Last week against the Vikings, Wheatland rushed for 265 total yards on 37 rush attempts. Pirates running back Kayden Glover led the way with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Last week, the Nevada Union defense gave up 236 yards and six touchdowns to Twelve Bridges running back Nathan Crawford. It will be up to the Miners’ defensive line and linebackers to slow the Pirates’ rushing attack down. The defense must re-establish the line scrimmage by getting penetration in the Pirates’ backfield.
“We need to do a better job at outside contain, and I assure you we will do that,” Miners head coach Brad Sparks said after last Friday’s game.
Wheatland only passed the ball 13 times last week against South Tahoe.
Senior linebacker Bodey Eelkema led the Miners with nine tackles last week and will have a tackle chance in tonight’s game.
Miners quarterback Senior Dustin Philpott threw two touchdown passes last week and threw for 160 passing yards. Both touchdown passes went to senior receiver Theron Foster, who also caught seven passes for 110 yards.
Look for Philpott to be more efficient in this game with one game under his belt.
Nevada Union will need to play more physical offense and get more out of their running game.
“We got to get more physical upfront, running the ball,” Miners head coach Brad Sparks said.
Against the Raging Rhinos last week, the Miners rushed for 70 yards on 21 carries. Eelkemna led the way with 27 yards, and junior MarcAnthony Anderson pitched in with 22 yards.
Running the ball creates a more balanced offense and gives your defense a chance to rest. But running the ball when you fall behind and have to play catch-up is hard.
Also, taking care of the ball will be a factor; turning the ball over can kill you, and it gives the opposing team extra offensive opportunities.
Tonight’s game starts at 7:00 p.m. at Hooper Stadium.
