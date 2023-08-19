The Nevada Union Miners football team opened their season at home against the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos. The Miners started strong, but mistakes allowed the Raging Rhinos to a 41-20 win.
"Twelve Bridges is a good team," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "They went toe to toe with Del Oro last week. So I look at that and go, okay, these guys are on the right path."
The Miners got on the board first with a touchdown pass from quarterback senior Dustin Philpott to senior receiver Theron Forster.
"I'll start with the positives," Sparks said. "We never had 12 guys on the field. We always had 11. We had some good substitutions. We had some really great coaching at halftime, adjusting things they did. Our past protection was good, and I'll give it a B-. We got to get more physical up front, running the ball. Pretty proud of the way the guys performed for about a quarter, almost two quarters, and then we turned over the ball, and then they got two extra possessions with the score of two touchdowns off, and we didn't recover very well from the that."
The Raging Rhinos roared back with a 36-yard touchdown run from Nathan Crawford, the first of many touchdowns for Crawford.
Early in the second quarter Crawford ran in for a seven-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Foster for the Miners ran back a long kick to the Twelve Bridges 15-yard line.
On the next play, Philpott scrambled to his left and hit Foster for their second touchdown of the night. The two-point conversion failed, so the raging Rhino held a one-point lead 14-13.
But again, Howard for the Raging Rhinos went to work and ran in a 14-yard touchdown to give twelve bridges a 21-13 lead.
On the kickoff the Raging Rhinos did an onside kick and got the ball back, and Howard scored on a touchdown run, this time on a ten-yard run, to take a 28-13 lead.
After Philpott threw an interception, Howard again had a touchdown run to push the lead 35-13 at the half. Howard did a great job breaking tackles and finding holes made by his offensive line.
In the second half, the Miners made some adjustments and put up a fight, but late in the third quarter, Howard had a three-yard touchdown run, giving a total of six touchdowns on the night.
"I'm really proud of how the kids adjusted it," Sparks said. "They were coachable in the second half. The staff did an excellent job with that, but we've got some work to do, and that's what I told the kids; I said, you know, being a head coach, part of this is a mind game, you know, we just got done scrimmaging Bear River and kind of did our thing and our guys were confident. If we had played another team of that caliber, we're going in next week super confident and maybe not understood our weaknesses. I scheduled Twelve Bridges because I knew there would be a good team."
Late in the fourth quarter, Miners quarterback Liam Crossen threw a touchdown pass to Connor O'Callaghan to make the score 41-20, and the game was over.
The Miners had a lot of young guys playing Friday night, including three players that never played high school football.
"When you have those kind of guys, and that's their first time playing, you're behind the curve," Sparks said. "However, I was impressed with Philpott; he made some plays with his legs. Of course, I'm impressed with how Foster played tonight. I was impressed with Jake Barefield; what he did on defense made some critical big plays. But we need to get better at outside contain and I will assure you we will do that."
The Miners host the Wheatland Pirates (1-0) next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hooper Stadium.