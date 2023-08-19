The Nevada Union Miners football team opened their season at home against the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos. The Miners started strong, but mistakes allowed the Raging Rhinos to a 41-20 win.

"Twelve Bridges is a good team," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "They went toe to toe with Del Oro last week. So I look at that and go, okay, these guys are on the right path."