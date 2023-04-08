Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (10-6, 1-2) ended the Lion’s Tournament with a 3-0 loss to the Canyon Hills Rattlers (7-7).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (10-6, 1-2) ended the Lion’s Tournament with a 3-0 loss to the Canyon Hills Rattlers (7-7).
Both starting pitchers pitched well in Thursday’s game, but the Rattlers were a little better at the plate.
In the bottom of the third, the Rattlers scored three runs; two runs came on Nevada Union errors.
The Miners tried to make a little noise in the top of the seventh when senior Steele Witchek and sophomore Jack Bryan reached base via walks. Later in the inning, sophomore Nate Hundemer singled to load the bases.
Then senior shortstop Chase Nye came up with two outs and lined out to center field, which ended the game.
Witchek pitched all six innings for the Miners, giving up three runs (one earned). He also struck out five batters and walked four.
Junior Ryder Celenza, Bryan, and Hundemer all had one hit on Thursday.
The Miners finished the tournament 1-3, with losses to the Morse Tigers, Classical Academy Caimans, and Thursday loss to the Rattlers. Nevada Union won 12-3 against the Lincoln Hornets Tuesday.
The Miners return home to finish the season with 12 Foothill Valley League (FVL) games.
Cleneza leads the Miners in batting average (.490), hits (24), and RBIs (18). Sophomore Calvin Rhoden is hitting .353, while Witchek is batting .348 with 16 hits.
Nye has 14 hits on the season, and junior Brenden Pinney is batting .310 with one home run.
Pinney has pitched 26.2 innings, struck out 29 batters, and has an ERA of 2.10. Sophomore Mason Muellenhoff has a 2.91 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts. Witchek has 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings thrown and has compiled an ERA of 3.82.
The Miners play the West Park Panthers (9-6, 2-1) on Tuesday, April 11th, at 4:30 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, 95945.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: