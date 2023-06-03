Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
The 2023 softball season did not go as planned for the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team. The Miners finished the season 4-15 and 2-8 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL).
The Miners were led by All-FVL teamers, senior Aila Lyden and junior Shea Conners.
Conners led the Miners in batting average, hitting an impressive .433; she also led Nevada Union in hits with 26, RBIs with 17 and home runs with four. Lyden had 20 hits on the season and a .385 batting average. In addition, she had two home runs and nine doubles. Both players were outstanding, with a bat in their hands.
Junior Kendall Miller was also solid at the plate, hitting .344, and was second on the team with 21 hits. Freshman Alyssa Rubiales pitched in with nine hits and a .300 average.
The Miners hit .281 as a team, with six home runs. They scored 91 runs, with 65 runs being driven in.
Lyden pitched in 15 games for the Miners and compiled an 8.47 ERA. She pitched 77.2 innings and struck out 59 batters. Senior Addison Parmenter pitched in eight games threw 26 innings, and struck out ten batters. Junior Natalie Wasley added four strikeouts in 9.1 innings tossed.
The Miners had a team ERA of 10.10 and struck out 74 batters.
Next year eight players are expected back on the roster. Along with Conners, Wasley, Miller, and Rubiales; sophomores Lexi Cookson, Aryah Berkowitz, Taryn Parmenter, and junior Alicia Pettingill are expected to return.
Nevada Union had a young team this year competing in the FVL. If all the players return and develop together, they should be able to compete in the FVL. The Miners beat the Placer Hillmen 11-1 to close out the season; let’s see if they can carry that win over into next season.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
