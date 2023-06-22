It was a season to remember for the Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team; they finished the season 30-7 and went 10-0 in the Foothill Valley League; it was their second straight FVL title. The Miners also took home the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D-III Championship.
The No. 1 seeded Miners beat the Mesa Verde Mavericks (14-12, 10-4) 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs. In the next round, Nevada Union faced off against the El Dorado Cougars (15-10, 8-1) and beat them 3-0 to advance to the semifinals against the Sierra Timberwolves (18-9, 9-1).
In the semifinals, the Miners beat the Timberwolves 3-0 to advance to the section championship, where the Miners took care of business against the Merced Bears (29-7, 11-1) 3-1 to win their second championship in five years. In 2019 the Miners beat the Carmel Padres to take home the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D-II Championship.
The Miners’ season ended in Belmont during the D-III 2023 CIF NorCal Boys Volleyball Championships with a loss to the Carlmont Scots (38-6, 10-0) 3-0.
Nevada Union had two players make the Sac-Joaquin All-Section Boys Volleyball team. Senior Tate Beaudette was named Sac-Joaquin All-Section Honorable Mention, while senior Brett Cota was selected All Sac-Joaquin Section Non-Club Player of the Year.
As of April 26th, Cota has 230 kills, and Beaudette has 118. Beaudette led the team in aces with 45, followed by Cota with 24. Beaudette also led the Miners in assists with 397.
Junior Bodey Eelkema was second on the team with 136 kills, while sophomore Wyatt Fowler compiled 133 kills. Senior Will Hastings had 105 kills for the Miners.
Nevada Union will have a lot of firepower leaving; seniors Cota, Beaudette, Hastings, Max Schug, and Seth Wilkinson will all be gone. But the Miners expect to have Fowler, Eelkema, Carter Figuly, and other underclassmen back next year.
Also, the Miners should expect junior varsity players to move up to varsity. This past season, the JV team went 24-3 and 10-0 in the FVL. Volleyball is in good hands at Nevada Union.
