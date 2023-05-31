The 2023 season was up and down for the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team. After a 9-1 start, the team ended with a 15-13 overall record, 6-9 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL), which was good for fifth in the league. At one point this season the Miners won nine games in a row.
FVL Offensive MVP senior Chase Nye led the Miners; he batted .350 and had 35 hits. In FVL play, Nye batted 413 with 19 hits.
Junior Ryder Celenza led the Miners in batting average (.398), hits (35), and RBIs (23). Sophomore Calvin Rhoden had 24 hits and batted .333 before getting injured. Sophomore Jack Bryan and senior Steele Witchek both had 22 hits for Nevada Union.
As a team Nevada Union hit .270, scored 138 runs, and had 114 runs batted in.
On the mound, sophomore Mason Muellenhoff led the way with 60.1 innings pitched with a 2.44 ERA. Junior Brenden Pinney struck out 42 batters inning 50.2 innings while compiling a 3.45 ERA. Witchek pitched in 28.1 innings pitched in with 28 strikeouts with 4.45 ERA.
The Miners compiled a 3.23 ERA as a team, 143 total strikeouts, and pitched 195.1 innings.
The season did not go how the Miners wanted, and seniors Nye, Whitchek, Lucas Mackey, Nick Thompson, and Alex Cope will all be moving on, but the Miners have a lot of talent coming back.
Along with Celenza, Rhoden, Bryan, and Pinney, freshman Ty Malak is expected back. Malak had 20 hits for the Miners this year, while Pinney batted .234 and hit the Miners’ lone home run.
Also expected to return are pitchers Brady Mallate, Jonah Contreras, Ben Loveton, and Austin Thompson. They all played a vital role in the Miners bullpen.
With all the talent coming back and the talent coming up from the junior varsity team, the Miners should be set up nicely for the 2024 baseball season.
