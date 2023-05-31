Sports Reporter

The 2023 season was up and down for the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team. After a 9-1 start, the team ended with a 15-13 overall record, 6-9 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL), which was good for fifth in the league. At one point this season the Miners won nine games in a row.

