Prep baseball: Miners blast past Blazers

A Nevada Union pitcher releases a throw to a batter during a previous matchup. The 2023 Miners are gearing up for a tough season, but are ready for the challenge.

 Elias Funez file photo

Last year, the Nevada Union High School Miners varsity baseball team went 14-14 overall and 8-10 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). However, with many players back for the 2022-23 season, there is much to look forward to this year.

