Sports Reporter
Last year, the Nevada Union High School Miners varsity baseball team went 14-14 overall and 8-10 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). However, with many players back for the 2022-23 season, there is much to look forward to this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Last year, the Nevada Union High School Miners varsity baseball team went 14-14 overall and 8-10 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). However, with many players back for the 2022-23 season, there is much to look forward to this year.
“Excited about the group,” head coach Theodore White said.”We were pretty young last year. All of the starting pitching is back, along with three seniors.”
Players to watch
Nevada Union senior Chase Nye plays shortstop and is committed to Bushell University to play baseball. Last year Nye hit .450, with 45 hits in 100 at-bats. He also had 11 doubles and knocked in 18 runs. In addition, Nye had 15 stolen bases on the season.
Senior Steel Witchek had 21 hits last year, 12 RBIs, and batted .247. Witchek plays right field and pitches. Last year on the mound, Witchek pitched 52.1 innings, stuck out 37 batters, and posted an ERA of 3.21.
Senior Lucas Mackey plays catcher and third base; last year, Mackey had 27 hits in 88 at-bats. He scored 19 runs and had 18 RBIs. Mackey was also solid in the field, with a .966 fielding percentage.
Junior Ryder Celenza played in just 13 games last year; he had 15 hits in those 13 games. Celenza pitched 16 innings, struck out 23 batters, and compiled a 0.44ERA. Last year Cleneza pitched and played shortstop.
Junior Brenden Pinney pitches and plays first base for the Miners. Last year he batted .319 and drove in 16 runs. Pinney also pitched 49 innings, had 47 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 2.00.
Nevada Union plays in a strong league, with opponents including Lincoln, Oakmont, Placer, Ponderosa, and West Park but coaches stay optimistic.
“We play in a strong league, White said. “Hopefully, we stay healthy and can be competitive.”
The Miners have the talent to make some noise in the FVL. If they can continue to develop and grow as a team, they could be a team that nobody wants to face.
“A team goal would be to make the playoffs,” White said.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: