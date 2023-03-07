Sports Reporter
On a cloudy Saturday morning, the Nevada Union Miners baseball team (0-1) traveled to Elk Grove to take on the Pleasant Grove Eagles (3-0). Unfortunately, the Miners fell short in extra innings 7-6.
“I am disappointed in the loss but not disappointed with our team effort,” head coach Ted White said. “We played hard and competed, which is all you can ask for. We can’t always control whether we win or lose but we can control our effort. Our pitching was good, defense was very good, except for a couple of miscues in the 7th. We put some excellent bunts down and had some key hits. We have some things to work on, but we will get it done.”
The Miners jumped to a quick 1-0 lead after an RBI single by junior Ryder Celenza. Pleasant Grove evened things up at one with a Kaden Sackett RBI single.
The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the third inning, but the Miners answered. Senior Steel Witchek drew a walk with the bases loaded to cut the Eagles lead 3-2. The next batter, senior Lucas Mackey, hit a single, and Celenza and sophomore Jack Bryan scored to make the score 4-3. Freshman Ty Malak hit a single, and Witchek came around to score, and Nevada Union led 5-3 after the top of the fifth.
Pleasant Grove scored a run to cut Nevada Union’s lead down to 5-4. Then, in the top of the sixth inning, sophomore Calvin Rhoden singled to right field, and junior Brenden Pinney came around to score to give the Miners a 6-4 lead.
Nevada Union went into the bottom of the seventh inning up 6-4, but a couple of defensive mistakes allowed the Eagles to tie the game at six, and the game went to extra innings.
It started to rain in the ninth inning; Pleasant Grove’s Ethan Massi came up with two runners on and hit an RBI single to give the Eagles a 7-6 win.
For Nevada Union, Malak finished the game 2-4 with one RBI, and Rhoden 2-5 with an RBI. Mackey and Witchek had two combined hits and three combined RBIs.
Witchek started the game for the Miners; he pitched three gutsy innings, gave up three runs, and stuck out four batters. Sophomore Mason Muellenhoff came in relief and pitched well; he pitched four innings and gave up three runs, but only one was earned. Muellenhoff also had three strikeouts. Junior Brady Mallette finished the game and gave up one in 1.1 innings pitched.
The Miners played well for a team with little practice time due to the recent weather. The home field at Nevada Union is currently under two feet of snow.
“I am proud of the way we played, White said. “Especially since we haven’t been on the field for eight days.”
Nevada Union is scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. at home against Marysville today, but things could change depending on the weather and field conditions.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
