The Nevada Union Miners varsity boys volleyball team (30-7, 10-0) finally met their match this week, being handed their first loss in over a month after facing off against the Carlmont Scots (37-6, 10-0) Tuesday in Belmont losing in three straight sets 16-21, 20-25, and 17-25 in the 2023 California Interscholastic Federation’s Northern California Volleyball Championships.
Despite losing in the first round of the Nor Cal’s, the Miners still have much to be proud of after going undefeated in league and coming away with the D-III Sac Joaquin Section title.