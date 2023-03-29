Sports Reporter
On Monday evening, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (1-4) took on the Monterey Trail Mustangs in their first home game appearance due to the recent bad weather. The Miners put up a fight but fell to the Mustangs 13-5.
“We’re trying to get our reps on the field, just because of the lack of practice that we’ve had and trying to see different combinations before we get to league play. Miners head coach Dennis Houlihan said. “So it was a better opportunity for us to get out on the field; at least we were hitting the ball; we hadn’t hit the ball well in the last two games.”
The Mustangs jumped out on top of the Miners 2-0 in the top of the first inning. However, Nevada Union battled back in the bottom half to score three runs.
Nevada Union’s sophomore third baseman Aryah Berkowitz got things started with a leadoff walk. Then, junior Kendell Miller made a sacrifice bunt, which moved Berkowitz to second base.
The Miners scored their first run when junior catcher Shea Conners reached on an error, and Berkowitz scored. Nevada Union scored two more runs in the inning to take a 3-2 lead after one.
Monterey trail put up five runs in the second inning and tacked on another in the third.
The Miners scored a run in the fourth inning on senior Aila Lyden’s single to center field. Nevada Union trailed 8-4 after four innings.
Monterey Trail scored five runs in the fifth inning and another two in the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Miners scored one run when Conners hit an RBI triple to right field.
The game could have been played differently if the Miners could make the routine plays.
“Our errors just really kept us out of it,” Houlihan said. “So it just keeps showing us what we need to work on. You have to make routine plays. If you can make the routine plays, you have a chance at the end, but if you give them that lead, it’s hard to come back.”
Addison Parmenter was the starting pitcher for the Miners; she pitched two innings, gave up four earned runs, and struck out one. Natalie Wasley pitched three innings and stuck out four batters while giving up four runs. Lyden finished the game for the Miners, pitching two innings, giving up two runs and striking out three.
Lyden and Conners led Nevada Union at the plate with two hits and one RBI apiece.
Junior center fielder Alicia Pettingill and senior Hannah De Vera both had one hit.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
