Sports Reporter
In a hard-fought battle, the Nevada Union Miners varsity lacrosse team (9-2, 6-2) lost to the Roseville Tigers (13-0) 9-8 on Monday night at home. Despite the loss, the team still showed high levels of competition.
“The team came together in a big way tonight,” Miners head coach Sam Carroll said. “They fought for each other and competed at a level that was without a doubt impressive.”
The game was tight from start to finish; after the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at two-all.
Going into halftime, the Miners led the Tigers 5-3 behind three second-quarter goals, two of which were by sophomore Ethan Holmes and one by sophomore Lucca Reischman.
The third quarter was also tight, with both teams scoring two goals as Nevada Union took a 7-6 lead into the final period.
The fourth quarter was action-packed; Roseville tied the game at seven with 9:42 left to go in the game. Nevada Union’s Reischman scored a goal with 6:15 left to give the Miners an 8-7 lead.
Roseville battled back to tie the game at eight with just over five minutes to go. Then with about four minutes left, the Tigers scored the go-ahead goal to give Roseville the lead for good.
“Roseville is a class act,” Carroll added. “Undefeated in their season. They have skill, discipline, and numbers. We were able to put some fear into them and control most of the game. However, they gained momentum after breaking our two-goal lead.”
For the Miners, Reischman scored five goals, while Holmes added three.
“Ultimately, it came down to having low numbers,” Carroll said. “It was an insane amount of effort from a small group. They poured their whole hearts into this game. I have nothing but pride and respect for my team—especially my seniors Caleb Prewitt, Tyler Chazen, and Nathan Valentine on their special night. We would have the’ W’ if the ball took a couple of different bounces. Heartbreaker for sure, but the boys deserve to hold their chins high and be proud of the outstanding performance.”
Senior Caleb Prewitt had 31 saves on Monday night’s match for Nevada Union.
The Miners play their final game Friday at 5:00 p.m. against the Christian Brothers Falcons (9-6, 4-2) at Christian Brothers High School, 4215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Sacramento, CA, 95820.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
