Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Lacrosse team (4-0, 1-0) took on the West Park Panthers (1-1, 1-1) during their Foothill Valley League opener Wednesday night at Hooper Stadium, beating the Panthers in a physical game 19-9.
“Sloppy game on both ends of the field,” Miners head coach Joe Bridge said. “But our offensive weapons kept us in it. I was really impressed with West Park. Most of those guys are first-year players, so the final score really speaks to their athleticism. A lot of these first-year teams are filling out their rosters with football players. You can teach lacrosse, but you can’t teach athleticism. Those guys are gonna be dangerous.”
Nevada Union got off to a strong start scoring six goals in the first quarter. Sophomore Lucca Reischman scored four goals in the first quarter, while senior Tyler Chazen and sophomore Ethan Holmes added one goal a piece. The Miners lead 6-2 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Miners scored four more goals, three of which came from Holmes. West Park converted three goals as Nevada Union went into halftime with a 10-3 lead.
Both teams scored three goals in the third quarter; Reischman scored two, while sophomore Galvin Greisbach added another, giving the Miners a 13-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
West Park scored another three goals in the fourth quarter, but Nevada Union added six more goals, three from Reischman, one from Holmes, one from Chazne, and sophomore Tucker Wood added one.
Reischman led the Miners with ten goals, and Holmes added five of his own. Chazen converted two goals, while Greisbach and Wood scored one apiece.
“Lucca’s a special player,” Bridge added. “It’s been awesome to see him continue to develop. Obviously, we want to distribute the scoring and have a more balanced game offensively, but we’re grateful to have him.”
Senior goalie Caleb Prewitt had 23 saves, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Chazen won 15 of the 31 face-offs in the game.
Nevada Union heads to Roseville tonight to take on the Oakmont Vikings (0-1) at 7:00 P.M. The game will be played at Oakmont High School, 1710 Cirby Way, Roseville, CA, 95661.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
