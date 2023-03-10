On Wednesday afternoon in a road game against the River Valley Falcons, the Nevada Union Miners jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Falcons fought back, but the Miners were able to hang on to win 4-3.
“It was ugly, but a win is a win,” Miners head coach Ted White said. “We didn’t play great today, but good teams find a way to win. Mason Muellenhoff was very good as our starter today.”
After scoring one run in the third inning, Nevada Union scored three runs in the fourth inning behind hits from sophomore Nate Hundemer, freshman Ty Malak, and junior Ryder Celenza. After four innings, the Miners led 4-0.
River Valley scored two runs in the fifth due to two Miners’ errors; the Miners committed three errors in the game. The Falcons scored another run in the sixth inning to cut Nevada Union’s lead to 4-3.
In the final inning, senior pitcher Nick Thompson had trouble finding the plate and walked the bases loaded, so Malak came in to relieve Thompson with no outs. Malak struck out the first batter, the second batter grounded out, and the third batter struck out, ending the game.
“What can you say about Ty?” White said. “Our freshman coming in his first varsity pitching outing with bases loaded and no outs. Wow! He was awesome. He pounded the strike zone and came out huge for us.”
Sophomore Mason Muellenhoff started the game for the Miners, pitched three innings, gave up one run, walked two, and struck out four.
Malak led the charge at the plate, going 3-4 with one RBI; Celenza had two hits and added one RBI. Also, junior Brenden Pinney had two hits and one run scored.
The Miners finished the game with nine total hits.
The Miners are scheduled to play the Rocklin Thunder today at 3:30 p.m. in Rocklin, but with the rain, it is unlikely. If the game is played, it will be at Rocklin High School, 5301 Victory Lane, Rocklin, CA, 95765.
The Nevada Union Miners softball team won their opening game Tuesday against the El Camino Eagles 8-6. The Miners are scheduled to play in the Pleasant Valley Varsity Tournament today and Saturday. With the rain, it is unlikely, but if played, it will be at Pleasant Valley High School, 1475 East Ave, Chico, CA, 95926.