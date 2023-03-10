On Wednesday afternoon in a road game against the River Valley Falcons, the Nevada Union Miners jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Falcons fought back, but the Miners were able to hang on to win 4-3.

“It was ugly, but a win is a win,” Miners head coach Ted White said. “We didn’t play great today, but good teams find a way to win. Mason Muellenhoff was very good as our starter today.”