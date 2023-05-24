As the end of the 2022-2023 school year winds down, so does the high school sports season.
For high school senior athletes, it’s time to make the move to collegiate sports. On Monday night, some of those athletes were honored during a signing day held at Nevada Union High School for seven athletes that will play sports at the collegiate level.
Addison Parmenter was a three-sport star while at Nevada Union. She played volleyball, softball, and basketball. Parmenter was an Albert Ali Award winner this year.
“My favorite memory was during a volleyball game at Pondo,” Parmenter said. “I was playing DS, but in the second set, I got to play Libero for the first time. We ended up winning that game. It was an amazing feeling beating Pondo at their home court.”
Parmenter will now head to Sierra College to play beach volleyball for the Wolverines.
“I want to give thanks to my coaches that spoke about me,” Parmenter added. “It means a lot that you guys could make it. I also wanted to mention my friends and family. Thank you, Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Grandpa, for always being there, giving me rides, and being my biggest supporters.”
Wesley Selby is headed to Chico State University to compete in Cross Country and Track and Field. Selby said he could see himself reaching his potential at Chico State. Selby is also an Albert Ali Award winner this year.
“I have known the coach my whole life,” Selby said. “I felt much more at home than the other schools I was looking at, and I could see myself reaching my potential at Chico State more so than the other schools I was considering. Also, I already know many members on the team and other athletes in my recruiting class, and I know they are people I want to be around.”
“If it wasn’t for my mom and dad, I don’t know if I would still be running right now,” Selby added. “Because they always calmed me down when I was stressed and helped me out, I’m very thankful for that.”
Steele Witchek will be playing baseball for the William Jessup Warriors next year. Witchek pitches and plays right field. As a junior, Witchek gave the Oakmont Vikings their only two losses in Foothill Valley League (FVL) play.
“William Jessup has nice facilities, is local, and has a history of being a winning program,” Witchek said. They are joining Division II next year.”
Megan Conway will join Witchek at William Jessup but will be playing beach volleyball next year. Conway was All-FVL this past season for the Miners.
“I chose William Jessup because it is a great fit for me athletically and academically,” Conway said. “I also really like my coaches and teammates.”
Caleb Prewitt was the goaltender for the Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team. Prewitt had 148 total saves in 524 minutes played. He will play lacrosse at Washington State next year.
“The campus is beautiful, and there are lots of amazing people,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt’s favorite memory as a Miner was winning their first game last year at Reno, Nevada.
Chase Nye was the Miners’ team captain and made the All-FVL team this past season for the Miners. Nye will now go on to play baseball at Bushnell University.
“Great coaches, great area, and great athletics,” Nye said.
After Covid, Nye felt unmotivated and questioned his love for baseball.
“Over the past four years, there have been many ups and downs,” Nye said. “When Covid started, baseball season came around, and I was so unmotivated, I felt like my love for baseball had run out.
“I was offered a spot on varsity and taken under the wing of one of my best friends, Colby,” Nye added. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for him. He taught me how to have fun playing the game again.
“To my mom and dad, you are why I’m standing here today,” Nye said. “Thank you for always believing in me. Thank you for the countless hours of driving in the many hotel rooms. You guys sacrificed many things to see me succeed, and I couldn’t be more grateful for you. Having you at every game and cheering me on has made all the difference. As I continue my journey, I will make you proud. I love you guys.”
Elsie Luisetti set FVL records in the 100 and 200 freestyle and has a 4.24 GPA. Luisetti will swim for the UC Davis Aggies next year.
“I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends who have come tonight and supported me throughout my athletic journey and time here at Nevada Union, Luisetti said. “I’m excited to be in this room with so many friends I’ve grown up with and competed with.”
A lot of Luisetti’s family graduated from UC Davis.
“I feel blessed that I get to continue next year as an Aggie, “ Luisetti Said. “I chose UC Davis as I grew up wanting to go there because my parents, aunts, and grandma all graduated from there. My big dream goal was to swim at UC Davis for four years. It’s time for me to complete another goal sheet. Thank you to everyone who supported me and will continue to support me on this journey; go Miners.”