Last year, the Nevada Union Miners girl varsity volleyball team finished 18-26 overall but went 8-2 in the Foothill Valley League. With their 8-2 record, they made the playoffs and won their first-round match 3-0 against the Beyer Patriots. Unfortunately, the Miners lost in the second round 3-0 to the Escalon Cougars.
The Miners lost four seniors from last year’s team, but the Miners still have a strong team that will compete for the FVL title.
“We expect another good year for the NU girls’ volleyball program,” head coach Brad Keethe said. “The freshmen and JV have strong teams, and varsity is expected to contend for the league title.”
Senior outside hitters Shea Conners and Kyla Chambers will help lead the team. Conners had 60 kills last season.
Junior setter Taryn Parmenter will play a vital role for the Miners. As a sophomore, she played on varsity. Sophomore outside hitter Gracie Amick will have an impact on the Miners as well.
The Miners have huge goals this season to make a deep playoff run.
“Some goals for this team are to grow as players and individuals, win the league title, and make a deep playoff run,” Keethe said.
The Miners open their season tomorrow at home against the Rocklin Thunder at 5 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.