Last year, the Nevada Union Miners girl varsity volleyball team finished 18-26 overall but went 8-2 in the Foothill Valley League. With their 8-2 record, they made the playoffs and won their first-round match 3-0 against the Beyer Patriots. Unfortunately, the Miners lost in the second round 3-0 to the Escalon Cougars.

