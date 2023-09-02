On Friday night at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, the Nevada Union Miners took on the McClatchy Lions and handled their business with a 55-0 win. Nevada Union is now 2-1 on the young season.
"I was really impressed with how we finished," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "We finished with a lot of character and honor that I'm the most proud of. Games like this tend to get out of control, and emotions rise; some guys feel like they need to send a message with their mouths, and our guys didn't do that tonight. They did a great job controlling themselves and the in the game, and I take my hat off to McClatchy. Those kids were fighting tooth and nail, and you know we're just a better team."
The Lions got off to a good start with an excellent kick return on the open kickoff. A few players later, Miners safety Grady Kamba intercepted a pass to give Nevada Union the ball.
The Miners went to work on offense, with receiver Theron Foster scoring on a jet sweep play, and the Miners took an early 7-0 lead.
The Lions fumbled on the next McClatchy possession, and the Miners' Bodey Eelkema recovered the fumble. Nevada Union turned that turnover into six points with a touchdown pass from quarterback Dustin Philpott to receiver Max McMaster; he made a nice catch in the back of the endzone. The Miners converted the two-point conversion to take a 15-0 lead.
The Miners found paydirt again after the Lions' lousy snap on the punt gave Nevada Union the ball on the McClatchy two-yard line, and on the next play, running back Eelkema carried the ball in for a touchdown.
With 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, Philpott hit receiver Austin Putman for a touchdown to give the Miners a 28-0 lead.
On the next Lions possession, Kamba intercepted his second pass of the game, leading to Philpott touchdown run.
On the next defensive possession for Nevada Union, defensive end Maxon Defeyter made an excellent read and intercepted a swing pass to give the Miners the ball back. Philpott hooked up with McMaster again and got a touchdown pass to give the Miners a 41-0 lead.
After Elijah Rogers intercepted a McClatchy toss attempt, Philpott connected with Logan Eandi for his fourth touchdown pass of the night, and the Miners took a 48-0 lead into halftime.
There was not much action in the second, but Ryder Celenza nailed an excellent punt that was down on the two-yard line, and a few players later, Defeyter intercepted a toss attempt and scored a touchdown, and the Miners took a 55-0 lead.
Philpott accounted for five Miners' touchdowns, four in the air and one on the ground. Two of Philpott's touchdown passes went to McMaster.
The Miners defense dominated all night long and held the Lions scoreless for the third time this season.
After a dominating performance, it's hard to find flaws, but there are still things for the Miners to work on.
" I would still say we got to work on being physical up front on the offensive line," Sparks said. "We're getting there. We're getting there. Defensively, right now, we're on the right track. I want to see us be even more aggressive on defense in the sense of being relentless in running to the ball. Our special teams didn't see much of that tonight. That's still a point of emphasis that we need to be strong on all three game phases here."
Next Friday, the Miners head to Yuba City to take on the River Valley Falcons (0-3).