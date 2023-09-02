On Friday night at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, the Nevada Union Miners took on the McClatchy Lions and handled their business with a 55-0 win. Nevada Union is now 2-1 on the young season.

"I was really impressed with how we finished," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "We finished with a lot of character and honor that I'm the most proud of. Games like this tend to get out of control, and emotions rise; some guys feel like they need to send a message with their mouths, and our guys didn't do that tonight. They did a great job controlling themselves and the in the game, and I take my hat off to McClatchy. Those kids were fighting tooth and nail, and you know we're just a better team."