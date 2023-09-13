The Miners of Nevada Union High School had a great day on their home course on Saturday, September 9th.
Welcoming 34 teams to run the 2 or 3 mile course on their campus, N.U. came away with three individual wins and two second place team finishes.
Leah Krason continued her outstanding freshman season by taking first place in the women’s 2 mile Frosh/Soph Race. Her time of 12:57 put her ahead of the rest of the field by a minute and twenty-three seconds.
Krason’s win was followed-up by sophomore Rowan Henry leading the frosh-soph boys race with a time of 11:39 over the 2 mile course. The frosh-soph boys took second place in the race.
The day was capped off with Junior Josh Griffin winning the Varsity Large School race with a time of 16:31 over the 3 mile course. The Varsity Boys would take second place in that race.
Next up for the Nevada Union Cross Country Team is on road for the De La Salle Invitational in Concord, on Saturday, September 16th.