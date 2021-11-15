Nevada Union cross-country boys, girls take 3rd

Strong front running and gutsy team performances were the key to the Nevada Union cross-country teams’ success at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships on Saturday in Folsom.

“Both teams performed great and stuck to our pre-race plan,” NU head coach Kevin Selby said. “By staying patient early, the Miners were ready to be their best when it mattered the most.”

The girls and boys’ squads both placed third, respectively, in the team scoring, turning in outstanding results at championships.

The Lady Miners were led by the third-place finish of freshman Morgan Parnow, whose time of 18 minutes, 57 seconds, was the second fastest ever by an NU athlete in the history of the championships. Sophomore Chloe Metz-Thompson (20:37) finished 12th, followed by freshman Elizabeth Ergo (21:48) in 24th, and sophomore Delaney Sherr (22:45) in 35th. Rounding out the NU scorers was freshman Evi Barber (23:56) in 48th place.

Sophomore Chloe Metz-Thompson locked up a top-15 finish.

Submitted to The Union

The third-place finish on the girls’ side earned the Miners qualification to the CIF State Championships for the fourth straight season.

Del Oro repeated as the Division 3 champions. Senior Riley Chamberlin’s victory earned her third section title in a time of 18:06.

Despite finishing third, the boys missed earning team qualification for the state championships as only two teams advanced from the section. Nevada Union will send two runners as junior Wesley Selby (fifth place, 16:35) and senior TJ Parnow (10th place, 16:58) earned individual advancement.

Oakdale’s Caleb Cavanaugh won in 16:26, leading his team to victory with three runners in the top 10.

Coach Kevin Selby gave TJ Parnow high praise.

“TJ’s run was the highlight of the day. Nobody outworks him, and he is defined by his resiliency and humility. He ran the perfect race.”

For the second straight championship, the freshman boys earned the Division 3 victory in their division. Pip Van Vacas Gagnon led the charge, winning the 2.05 mile race in 12:35. The Miners placed five in the top 15 overall to cement the title.

Wesley Selby battles with the leaders mid-race.

Submitted to The Union

The girls’ team, Wesley Selby, and Parnow are now focused on the CIF State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District