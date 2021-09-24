Nevada Union Boys Water Polo team off to 6-2 start this season

The Nevada Union Boys Water Polo team is off to a 6-2 start this season after Tuesday’s 22-12 league win at Oakmont. Next up for Nevada Union is a much anticipated league matchup at home against Bear River on Tuesday. The JV boys play at 4 p.m. and the varsity squad will immediately follow at 5 p.m.

With the win against Oakmont, the Miners improved to 3-1 in league play.

The boys JV team was also victorious against Oakmont by a score of 13-1, a win that took their league record to 3-1 as well.

Earlier in the season, the varsity squad finished fifth in the Silver bracket of the Sierra College tournament with a 3-1 record, competing against schools from San Rafael, Dixon and Mira Loma. Coach Lotty Hellested commented on the early part of the season by saying, “It is great to be back to a normal water polo season following the shortened COVID season of last year. We have really good team camaraderie, and the boys are working hard and having early success.”

The varsity roster is relatively young, as it counts two freshmen and three sophomores among its members. Leading the scoring this year for the Miners are seniors Jackson Witt and Aiden Lyden. Senior Ethan Keller has been very strong in goal.

Next up for Nevada Union is a much anticipated league matchup at home against Bear River on Tuesday. The JV boys play at 4 p.m. and the varsity squad will immediately follow at 5 p.m.

The Nevada Union Girls Water Polo team will take on Bear River at 6 p.m.