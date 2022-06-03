Nevada Union boys tennis nets most successful season





The Nevada Union Boys tennis team just completed its most successful season ever.

Coach Dave Graham was excited to see how their hard work and dedication were rewarded this year.

In the League playoffs, hosted by Nevada Union, the boys had three out of the four singles finalists. NU’s Pete Andre bested teammate Preston Reischman in the B Division and NU’s Max Wright lost in the A Division finals, after having upset the number one seeded, undefeated player from Placer in the semis. Reaching the league finals also qualified Wright to compete in the CIF San Joaquin Sectional singles tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club, where he lost a tough match to the number three seeded player from Mountain House High School.

In the league doubles competition, Andre and Reischman teamed up to win the B Division championship.

After finishing as one of the top teams in the Foothill Valley League, the team qualified for CIF San Joaquin Sectional Playoffs. In the first round they traveled to Vanden High School, where they upset the number four seeded team 5-4. The following week, they fell to eventual section champion, a powerful Mountain House High School team.

At the end of season banquet held this week, the following players received recognition from Coach Graham:

Receiving All League honors were Nikita Khryapin, Max Wright and Andre.

Max Wright was given the MVP award and the Coach’s Award went to both Khryapin and Reischman.

The Most Improved Award went to both Blake Yamauchi and Kaden Kinnear.

Scholar Athlete Awards went to Khryapin, Wright, Connor Drew and Callum Lindars.

Source: Maddie Graham