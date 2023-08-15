Sports Reporter
On a beautiful Saturday morning, the Nevada Union Miners varsity football team hosted the Bear River Bruins football team as they prepared for the 2023-24 season opener.
Both teams ran timed offense sessions, and there were also special teams sessions.
The Miners scored the scrimmage’s first touchdown on a one-yard run by senior running back Bodey Eelkema. Later on in the scrimmage, senior quarterback Nolan Chappell hit senior Lavell Cross for a nice touchdown pass.
On their next offensive possession, Cappell hit senior receiver Izaya Little for a touchdown pass; shortly after that, Chappell went to work again and junior receiver Elijah Rogers for a touchdown.
The Bruins have some nice size on their team as they will look to have a successful season after winning just three games last year.
The Miners open the season on Friday night at Hooper Stadium at 7:00 p.m., while Bear River heads to Sacramento to play the Kennedy Cougars at 7:15 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
