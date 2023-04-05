Sports Reporter

This week, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (9-4, 1-2) is in San Diego playing in the Lion’s Tournament. On Monday, the Miners took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning of their first game in the tournament, but the Morse Tigers of San Diego, scored three runs and won the matchup 7-5.

