This week, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (9-4, 1-2) is in San Diego playing in the Lion’s Tournament. On Monday, the Miners took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning of their first game in the tournament, but the Morse Tigers of San Diego, scored three runs and won the matchup 7-5.
The Tigers jumped ahead early to a 3-0 lead, but the Miners climbed back into the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Nevada Union scored their first run when junior pitcher Brenden Pinney doubled and drove in senior Steele Witchek with an RBI double.
Later in the third inning, sophomore center fielder Jack Bryan grounded out to shortstop, and Pinney scored. After three innings, the Miners tailed 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Miners scored two runs, and it started with an RBI double by junior Ryder Celenza. Then, senior catcher Lucas Mackey singled, and Celenza moved to third base. Finally, Witchek hit an RBI double to right field, and the Miners took up 4-3 after four innings.
Both teams scored runs in the fifth inning, and Nevada Union led with a 5-4 score into the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, with the bases loaded, the Tigers’, Marcus Gonzales doubled to left field, and all three runners came around to score, giving the Tigers a 7-5 lead.
Pinney was on the bump for the Miners; he surrendered four runs and eight hits while striking out seven batters in five innings. Pitchers Brady Mallette and Mason Muellenhoff pitched one inning, and junior Jonah Contreras pitched as well.
The Miners had eight hits on Monday; Celenza and Mackey had multiple-hit games, with Celenza driving in a run.
The Miners continue the Lion’s Tournament today with a 4:00 p.m. game against the Classical Academy Caimans (5-2, 0-0) and have at least two other Lions Tournament appearances scheduled.
