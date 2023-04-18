On Friday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (11-7-1, 2-3-1) hosted the West Park Panthers (10-7-1, 3-2-1) in a Foothill Valley League (FVL) battle; the game ended in a 4-4 tie due to lack of sunlight.

”Crazy day today,” Nevada Union Miners varsity head coach Ted White said. “That was a battle between two evenly matched teams. Our guys really competed through lots of adversity. I am really proud of how we kept fighting. We had opportunities to win the game, but it just didn’t work out.”

