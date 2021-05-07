Nevada County Country Club to host junior golf clinic
Registration is now open for the 25th annual Nevada County Country Club Junior Golf Clinic.
The popular annual event for boys and girls, ages 8-14, will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-16. Hours each day are 9 a.m. to noon. Entry is $50 for all three days.
Local golf pros will teach the fundamentals of golf, including the basics of the golf swing, putting, chipping, pitching and golf etiquette. Students are welcome to bring their own golf clubs or use those provided by the club.
Through the years, nearly 1,200 youngsters have learned the basics of golf through the NCCC-sponsored youth program.
Registration for this year’s Junior Golf Clinic is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is recommended. A registration form must be signed and submitted to the club by a parent or guardian. NCCC is open daily at 1040 E. Main St. in Grass Valley.
For further details and registration forms, contact NCCC Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or by email at kelly@nevavacountygolf.com.
