Nevada County Country Club crowns Captain’s Cup champ

Sports | June 7, 2019

Submitted to The Union

Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group held its annual Captain’s Cup Tournament, May 28 and June 4.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament was an overall low net game.

The 2019 winner was Marlene Dresbach, who carded a total score of 142.

Second place went to Cathy Fouyer, with a 143, and third place to Sandy Hansen, with a 144.

