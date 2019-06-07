Nevada County Country Club crowns Captain’s Cup champ
Submitted to The Union
Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group held its annual Captain’s Cup Tournament, May 28 and June 4.
The two-day, 36-hole tournament was an overall low net game.
The 2019 winner was Marlene Dresbach, who carded a total score of 142.
Second place went to Cathy Fouyer, with a 143, and third place to Sandy Hansen, with a 144.
