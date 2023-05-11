The Nevada County Challenger League BASEBALL FOR ALL! is celebrating its 20th anniversary season! Chartered in 2003 under Nevada City Little League with thenPresident Tom Dever began as a small group of families with players who had intellectual/developmental disabilities and wanted a team of their own.
From that charter group of six players, the League quickly grew to 55-65 children and adult athletes who have I/DD, severe orthopedic impairments, and severe learning disabilities.
It is one of the few rare Challenger Leagues in the nation with adult athletes due to the continued support and encouragement from Nevada City Little League.
Additional support for the League comes from Nevada Union High School Varsity Baseball Head Coach Ted White. Since 2008, Coach White has asked his athletes to attend Challenger League games on Sunday afternoons to act as “Buddies” to help facilitate and assist the games. Coach
White reported that his athletes were recently awarded the CIF California National Guard Boys Team for May 2023 because of their partnership with Challenger League.
Nevada County Challenger League BASEBALL FOR ALL! plays under the national Challenger League guidelines including 2-inning games, everyone hits, everyone bats, everyone fields, “Buddies” facilitate play, there are no outs, but plays are taught and celebrated, and there is no scoring. Our goal is to provide children and adults with disabilities an opportunity to learn the sport of baseball, have fun, see their friends, get exercise, and learn good sportsmanship in a family-friendly atmosphere.