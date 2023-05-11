Nevada County Challenger League

Members of the Nevada County Challenger League, the league is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It is one of the few rare Challenger Leagues in the nation with adult athletes due to the continued support and encouragement from Nevada City Little League.

 Courtesy photo

The Nevada County Challenger League BASEBALL FOR ALL! is celebrating its 20th anniversary season! Chartered in 2003 under Nevada City Little League with thenPresident Tom Dever began as a small group of families with players who had intellectual/developmental disabilities and wanted a team of their own.

From that charter group of six players, the League quickly grew to 55-65 children and adult athletes who have I/DD, severe orthopedic impairments, and severe learning disabilities.