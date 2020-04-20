Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race delayed due to COVID-19
The 60th annual Nevada City Classic has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second oldest continuously running bicycle race in the country has been moved to Sept. 5-6, according to Race Director Duane Strawser.
The Classic has never been held in September, traditionally running in June. This year’s event was originally scheduled for June 13-14.
“It became obvious we needed to cancel or postpone,” said Strawser, noting an urgency to find a later date before other postponed races filled them. ”We knew we had to move quick.”
Support Local Journalism
The Nevada City Classic is set to highlight a weekend of related events that weekend, including the Rotary Gold Country Century Challenge, Big Bothers/Sisters Gravel Ride, the Classic Brewfest, the Nevada City Classic 5K Run/Fun Walk and the Nevada City Fat Tire Festival.
For more information on the Nevada City Classic visit http://www.nevadacityclassic.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.