Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race delayed due to COVID-19

The 60th annual Nevada City Classic has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second oldest continuously running bicycle race in the country has been moved to Sept. 5-6, according to Race Director Duane Strawser.

The Classic has never been held in September, traditionally running in June. This year’s event was originally scheduled for June 13-14.

“It became obvious we needed to cancel or postpone,” said Strawser, noting an urgency to find a later date before other postponed races filled them. ”We knew we had to move quick.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Nevada City Classic is set to highlight a weekend of related events that weekend, including the Rotary Gold Country Century Challenge, Big Bothers/Sisters Gravel Ride, the Classic Brewfest, the Nevada City Classic 5K Run/Fun Walk and the Nevada City Fat Tire Festival.

For more information on the Nevada City Classic visit http://www.nevadacityclassic.com.