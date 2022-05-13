Mountain bike race held at Union Hill School
Eighty-two racers from seven schools converged last week at Union Hill School for the first ever school-sponsored mountain bike race, a news release states.
The fourth to eighth grade competitors tackled a 1.1-mile course that went around the nature trail, through the school field, and back toward the finish line as parents, teachers, and friends cheered on the racers. The Nevada Union Miners High School Mountain Bike Team was there to show support and rabbit the races.
Students were able to get a sense of what it would be like to join the high school level team when they get older.
The May 5 event was organized by bike team coaches Chris Thibodeau and Sam Todhunter.
Source: Chris Thibodeau
