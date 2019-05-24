Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Sarah Aanenson
The Union staff
Bear River’s Sarah Aanenson shined at the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Masters Track and Field Championships last Saturday. The talented junior won the Masters title in the girls long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 0.25 inches. With the win, Aanenson qualified for the State Championship meet. Aenenson also placed seventh in the triple jump and 19th in the 200-meter race at the Masters meet.
Prep Sports