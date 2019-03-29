 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Jordan Mills | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Jordan Mills

The Union staff

Nevada Union volleyball player Jordan Mills was instrumental in the Miners' road win over league foe Ponderosa Wednesday. The senior captain tallied a team-high 13 kills to go with six blocks, five digs and two aces.

