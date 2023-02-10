Bear River-Wheatland

Bear River beat Wheatland 52-38 Wednesday night, they play the Marysville Indians tonight on the road.

 LaMarr Fields/lfields@theunion.com

Sports Reporter

The Bear River Bruins boys basketball team (14-13, 9-4) hosted the Wheatland Pirates (2-23, 0-12) on Wednesday night. Bear River pulled out a 52-38 win over the Pirates.

