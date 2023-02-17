Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and Nevada City native Josh Roenicke has traveled the world playing professional baseball but always recalls his time spent in Nevada County.
Roenicke’s 15 year career spans time with the MLB, but also with the Chinese Professional League and Mexican baseball league’s.
But before that, he was a standout athlete for the Miners. In addition to baseball he played football and basketball for Nevada Union. As a senior, Roenicke threw for 26 touchdowns, which was a NU single-season record. On defense, Roenicke snagged 12 interceptions, second all-time in NU history. The star athlete graduated in 2001 and headed to UCLA.
“I can’t say enough good things about playing sports at Nevada Union,” Josh Roenicke said. “Growing up in a small town, sports and competition is all we did from a very young age, and we loved everything about it. I was fortunate to have played all 3 major sports for all 4 years and was also very blessed to have had amazing coaches and teammates in all 3 of those sports. To sum up how important sports were to me at NU, and what they meant; I played in the MLB for 6 years, but the memories I think of and what we talk about when we are home is our football season in 2,000 where we lost in the city championship to Elk Grove. We knew we had a special team and there was no doubt in our minds that we were gonna be the first team ever from NU to run the table and be high up in the national rankings. So that loss was devastating because of the amount of work all of us seniors had put in since Freshman year, preparing us to get to that opportunity, and that loss is still talked about today. I have lifelong friends from growing up there and playing sports, and that is as important as anything.”
At UCLA, Roenicke played on both football and baseball teams. He played football for three years and baseball for four years as a pitcher and an outfielder in football. Roenicke hit .262 in 123 games, getting 82 hits, one home run, and 45 RBIs. As a pitcher, he went 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched.
Roenicke was selected in the 10th round with the 294th overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He made his MLB debut on September 13, 2008, and struck out one batter, walked one, and hit a batter. The former NU star pitched for the Reds, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
“What I take from my time playing in the MLB is gratitude and thanks to my parents and God for giving me that opportunity, and some regret for not being better and staying in the MLB longer,” Roenicke said. “Playing at the top level in the world was unbelievable in every way, and being able to pitch in all 30 stadiums was a feat I’ll never forget.”
After his time in the MLB, Roenicke pitched in the Mexican League for Percios de Puebla and the Chinese Professional League for the Uni-President Lions. Roenicke made the All-Star team with Percios de Puebla after posting a 2.70 ERA. In 2018.
“The Mexico League was very enjoyable,” Roenicke said. “There was 12 teams and all the games were at night so we had a lot of tourist time where we could explore some of the cities we had never been to. It was also nice that Tijuana had a team which is right on the border of Cali and I was able to stay with my friend who lived there and able to visit with my folks and other family members from southern California.”
While pitching for the Uni-President Lions, Roenicke posted a league-leading 3.17 EtRA in 156 innings pitched.
“The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was actually located in Taiwan, where I played my last 3 seasons of my career,” Roenicke added. “The first year wasn’t too bad because it was new, I hadn’t been to that continent at all, and my family was able to come out and visit. But the next couple years it became more difficult as I dealt with injuries and just knowing that my baseball career was coming to an end and trying to figure out what comes next. The 12 hour time change is very difficult with children, even with facetime, cause the window is so small to actually be able to talk with them.”
Roenicke featured a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and occasional change-up. He threw his fastball in the low to mid-90s. Roenicke’s breaking pitches stayed around the mid-80s.
“My lack of command and having some shoulder issues in 2012 and 2013 really didn’t allow me to maximize all my potential, and I think those issues could have been avoided if I did the extra work behind closed doors to make it so those issues never came to be, “Roenicke said. So I’d say to anyone that gets to that level, don’t take it for granted and relax cause you’re there, you need to work even harder to make sure that you never leave until it’s on your own terms.”
Across his 15-year baseball career, Roenicke compiled a 71-59 record 4.05 ERA in 588 games. He also made 171 starts, had 59 saves, pitched 1,228 innings, and struck out 1,015 batters.
Roenicke is now a Real Estate Professional for EXP Realty out of Florida.