It will be a season to remember for the 2023 Nevada Union Miners varsity boys volleyball team after their 3-1 win over the Merced Bears, earning the Miners the CIF Sac-Joaquin D-III Section Championship.
The Miners took the first set 27-25; the set went back and forth, with both teams holding leads at different points during the set. Merced was the first 25, and Miners had 24, but in volleyball, you have to win the set by two, and the Miners were able to fight back and win the first set.
The next set was like the first, with both teams exchanging leads before Merced pulled it out 25-22 to tie the match at one apiece.
As the game moved to the crucial third set, the Miners started to find their rhythm. Senior Brett Cota was everywhere in the set diving on the floor to make saves; he left it all out on the court for Nevada Union. The Miners took the set 25-15.
Nevada Union jumped out to a comfortable early lead in the fourth set and cruised to a 25-17 victory, with the game-winning kill coming from sophomore Wyatt Fowler.
Cota had 21 kills and 16 digs, while Tate Beaudette added 30 assists and 17 digs for the Miners
The Miners won the D-II Championship in 2019; they beat the El Camino Eagles 3-2. Nevada Union fell one game short of the championship last year when they lost 3-2 to the Ponderosa Bruins.
“Last year we were a game short against Pondo,” Miners senior Brett Cota told Sac-Hi Sports. “We lost in the fifth set by five, but we came back this year and got it done.”
Now the Miners will head into the CIF Sac-Joaquin D-III NorCal Boys Volleyball Playoffs and face the Carlmont Scots. The game is scheduled for today at 6:00 p.m. at Carlmont High School, 400 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
“We’re obviously excited,” Miners senior Tate Beaudette told Sac-Hi Sports. “But we got to keep going because we got NorCals on Tuesday. Our job is not finished.”
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
