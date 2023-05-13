After a long season of striving for perfection, the Nevada Union Miners boys volleyball team is poised for that one match that means the most — the Sac Joaquin Section DIII Championship. This year’s matchup will be against the Merced Bears today at William Jessup University in Rocklin.
The Miners have a record of 29-6 and were perfect in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) going 10-0 and earning a No.1 seed for the playoffs.
In the first round, Nevada Union beat the No. 16 seed Mesa Verde Mavericks (14-12, 10-4) 3-0. Then, in the quarterfinals, The Miners faced the No.9 seed El Dorado Cougars (15-10, 8-1) and beat them 3-0. Finally, on Tuesday night in the semifinals, they defeated the No.5 seed Sierra Timberwolves (18-9, 9-1) 3-0.
The Bears went 28-5 overall and 11-1 in the Central California Conference (CCC), earning them the No.2 seed.
In the first round, Merced beat the No.15 seed Ripon Indians (15-9, 4-2) 3-0. Then they moved to the quarterfinals to play and defeated No.7 seed Lathrop Spartans (21-8, 12-2) 3-1. Finally, the Bears advanced to the semifinals and beat the No.3 West Park Panthers (18-12, 8-2) 3-0.
Senior captains Brett Cota and Tate Beaudette lead the Miners. As of April 26th, Cota has 230 kills, and Beaudette has 118.
Junior Bodey Eelkema had 136 kills, sophomore Will Fowler 133, and senior Will Hastings 105.
Beaudette leads the team in aces with 45, followed by Cota with 24. Beaudette also leads in assists with 397, followed by junior Carter Figuly.
As of May 10th, Max Phong has 409 kills for the Bears, followed by Braylon Loy’s 206. Samson Vang had 172, while Richard Chang added 130.
Phong also leads the team in aces with 80; he also leads Merced in assists with 533, followed by Vang’s 512.
Nevada Union will play Merced in the Section Championship today at 1:00 p.m. at William Jessup University, 2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA 95765.
