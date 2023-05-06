Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners boys’ volleyball team advanced to the semifinals in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Volleyball Playoffs with a 3-0 victory over the El Dorado Cougars (15-10, 8-1) at home on Thursday night.
The Miners won all three sets 25-9, 25-19, and 25-9 to cruise to a victory.
Before the Miners beat the Cougars, they beat the Mesa Verde Vikings in three sets, winning all three sets 25-4, 25-11, and 25-12.
Now the Miners will play the Sierra Timberwolves (18-8, 9-1) on Tuesday night in the Semifinals. The Timberwolves beat the Vanden Vikings 3-2 on Thursday; before that, they defeated the Mira Loma Matadors 3-1 on Tuesday.
If the Miners win the will play in the finals on May 13th.
Brett Cota leads the Miners with 230 kills, and junior Bodey Eelkema is second with 136. Sophomore Will Fowler (133), senior Tate Beaudette (118), and senior Will Hastings (105) round out the top five.
Beaudette leads the team in aces with 45, followed by Cota with 45. Beaudette also leads in assists with 397, followed by junior Carter Figuly.
The Miners will take on the Sierra Timberwolves on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
