The Nevada Union Miners (2-1) will travel to Yuba City tonight to take on the River Valley Falcons (0-3). Last week, the Miners dominated the McClatchy Lions 55-0. Miners head coach Brad Sparks was happy with how his team handled the victory.

“I was really impressed with how we finished,” Sparks said. “We finished with a lot of character and honor that I’m the most proud of. Games like this tend to get out of control, and emotions rise; some guys feel like they need to send a message with their mouths, and our guys didn’t do that tonight. They did a great job controlling themselves and in the game, and I take my hat off to McClatchy. Those kids were fighting tooth and nail, and you know we’re just a better team.”

