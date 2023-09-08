The Nevada Union Miners (2-1) will travel to Yuba City tonight to take on the River Valley Falcons (0-3). Last week, the Miners dominated the McClatchy Lions 55-0. Miners head coach Brad Sparks was happy with how his team handled the victory.
“I was really impressed with how we finished,” Sparks said. “We finished with a lot of character and honor that I’m the most proud of. Games like this tend to get out of control, and emotions rise; some guys feel like they need to send a message with their mouths, and our guys didn’t do that tonight. They did a great job controlling themselves and in the game, and I take my hat off to McClatchy. Those kids were fighting tooth and nail, and you know we’re just a better team.”
Last week, the Falcons lost 42-14 against the Chico Panthers.
Nevada Union comes into the game averaging 33.6 points per game, while River Valley scores 13.3 per contest. On defense, the Falcons give up 30 points, and the Miners give up 30 points per game.
Miners quarterback Dustin Philpott leads the Miners’ passing attack. He threw three touchdown passes last week against the Lions. He has a few targets to throw to: Carter Van Matre, Max McMaster, and Lavell Cross. The Miners will look to improve their rushing attack led by Bodey Eelkema.
The Falcons plan on a heavy rushing attack led by Adrian Waters, who has 221 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. River Valley quarterback Jackson McPeak also helps with the attack with 117 yards rushing. The Falcons average 159 rushing yards per game but only 75 passing yards per contest.
The Falcons running a lot could mean big days for Nevada Union linebackers Eelkema, Van Matre, and Jake Barefield.
Nevada Union comes into the game focused on what they must do as a team to improve to 3-1.
“We are focused on us right now,” Sparks said. “We are determined to establish our run game, play more physical on defense, and eliminate mental mistakes.”
Physicality against a heavy run team will help the Miners take home the victory. Stopping the run comes down to what happens in the trenches with the offensive and defensive line and the linebackers shooting the correct gaps.
Tonight’s game will be at 7:15 at River valley High School, 801 El Margarita Rd. Yuba City, CA 95993.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.