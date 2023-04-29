In the final Foothill Valley League (FVL) track meet of the year, the Nevada Union Miners varsity track team took on the Lincoln Zebras at home on Wednesday. The Lady Miners won 74-49, while the boys fell to Lincoln 91-41. Both the boys and girls teams are 2-3 in FVL meets this season.
In the 100-meter race, Gracie Amick finished in first place with a time of 13.72, while Lucy Pfaffinger came in second with 14.08.
Amick also won the 200-meter race with a 29.39, and Julia Lance (30.59) came in third for the Miners.
Ellyse Halvorson won with a time of 67.71, while Lance finished behind Halvorson with a 69.30
Zoe Keriotis and Isabelle Dooly finished second and third in the 800-Meter race. Keriotis ran a 2:44.98, while Dooly ran a 2:51.18
With a time of 5:33.40, Eleni Keriotis came in first place, followed by teammate Delaney Sherr (6:28.85).
The Miners won the relay with a time of 4:35.38. The team of Dooly, Halvorson, Eleni Keriotis, and Keriotis edged out Lincoln by two seconds.
Catavina Fredricks finished first in the Shot Put with a throw of 29-02.50. Nevada Union teammate Mackenzie Rist came in second with a 28-00.25. Rist also came in second place in the discus with a throw of 93-09.
Sage Wang, with a jump of 4-08.00, finished second.
The Miners had Chloe Metz-Thompson, Sara Sullivan, and Angelina Vanderhoff finish first, second, and third. Metz-Thompson had 10-6.00, Sullivan 8-00.00, and Vanderhoff 7-00.00.
Metz-Thompson won the long jump with a jump of 15-10.00, Amick and Halvorson followed in second and third place for Nevada Union. Halvorson also came in second in the triple jump.
The Miners Koen Cayabyab finished just behind Lincoln’s Evan Carleton-Sniff for first place with a time of 53.35. Josh Griffin finished third with a time of 53.44 for Nevada Union.
Wesley Selby edged out teammate Rowan Henry 4:37.39 to 4:37.50 in a tight race.
Selby also won the 3200-meter race with a time of 10:29.26, while Miners teammate Josh Griffin finished second with an 11:01.70.
Lavell Cross and Adam Jones came in second and third place; Cross ran a 16.27, while Jones ran an 18.37. Jones also came in third in the 300m hurdles.
The Nevada Union relay team ran a 3:47.46 to finish in first place. The group consisted of Cayabyab, Louis Farone, Griffin, and Henry.
Nevada Union’s Maddox Graves finished third with a toss of 106-02.
Graves won the pole vault with a 12-06.00, while teammate Cross came third with an 8-6.00. Cross also finished third in the long jump.
The Miners Nathaniel Pritchett jumped 37-01.00, which was good for second place.