The Nevada Union Miners boys tennis team returned to the Foothill Valley League championships this week led by Pete Andre, Conner Drew, Kyle Wilson, Kaden Kinnear, Leon Favad, Arlo Macias, Brock Bodley, Aidan Finegold and Declan Quinn.
In the singles competition, Andre, Drew, Wilson, Kinnear competed.
Andre lost in the A division finals but earned a spot at the individual CIF sectionals. Drew won the A consolation bracket, while Kinnear won the B consolation championship.
The Miners competed in the doubles championships Tuesday and despite two rain delays, Drew and Kinnear won the league championship in doubles. They defeated the Placer Hillmen team in three sets earning a trip to CIF Championships.
In the tie-breaking third set, Wilson and Fayad lost to another Placer team in the semifinals. They would have played against their Nevada Union teammates if they had won.
Freshman Arlo Macias and Brock Bodley lost in the B consolation semifinals in a very close, hard-fought match. Aidan Finegold and Declan Quinn won the B consolation bracket.
The Miners’ tennis team is still alive in the playoffs and will send three individual players to CIF Sac-Joaquin Championships on May 15.
Because the Miners earned the 3rd seed, they will host the Vanden Vikings today. The Miners beat the Vikings in the first round last year.
The match is scheduled to be played at 4:00 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA.
“The future looks bright for Nevada Union tennis,” Miners tennis coach Dave Graham said. “I encourage everyone to come out and cheer the Miners on.”
