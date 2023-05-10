Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners tennis team hosted the Vanden Vikings in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin 2023 D-IV Boys Tennis Playoffs on Monday. The Miners beat the Vikings 8-1 to move on to the second round on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners tennis team hosted the Vanden Vikings in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin 2023 D-IV Boys Tennis Playoffs on Monday. The Miners beat the Vikings 8-1 to move on to the second round on Tuesday.
Singles
Miners senior Pete Andre won 2-0, winning the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-2.
Senior Conner Drew dominated his match, winning 2-0; Drew won both sets 6-0 for Nevada Union.
Kyle Wilson, a senior, won 2-0, winning the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-3.
Senior Kaden Kinnear won 2-1. He won the first set 6-3 but lost the second set 6-7 (5-7) but bounced back to win the match with a 6-3 win in the third set.
Junior Leon Fayad won 2-0, winning set one 6-1 and set two 6-3.
Freshman Brock Bodley won his match 2-1; he won the first set 6-4, the Vikings player bounced back and won the second set 6-4, but Bodley fought back to win the match in the third set, winning it 7-5.
Doubles
Senior Aidan Finegold and freshman Arlo Macias won 2-0, winning both sets 6-1.
Junior Declan Quinn and sophomore Jack Kehn defeated Vanden 2-0, winning both sets 6-2.
Vanden doubles players beat the Miners sophomores Spencer Gillespie and Liam Quinn 2-0. The Vikings won the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-2.
Senior Cameron Randall and freshman Bennett Kinnear lost their first set 4-6 but bounced back the following two sets to win the match 2-1.
The Miners play the Placer Hillmen Tuesday; the Hillmen have beaten Nevada Union twice this season, 9-0 and 7-2.
If Nevada Union wins, they will play for the championship at the University of Pacific today at 2:00 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: