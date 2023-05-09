The Nevada Union Miners swim team season ended for most swimmers at the Foothill Valley League (FVL) Championships late last month, however, both girls and boys teams finished second in the FVL with a real team effort from all swimmers.
Many Nevada Union swimmers had their personal best times at the meet. Junior Taylor Hembree won the 500 freestyle in a close race with a time of 6:02.70. Senior Elsie Luisetti won the 100 and 200 freestyle, qualifying for both as FVL All-League.
Luisetti set a league record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.95 and was voted by the coaches Girls FVL League MVP.
Some Miners swimmers advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Swim Sections, held from May 3-5 at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center.
Nevada Union’s freshman and sophomore swimmers Wyatt Anderson, Spencer Rodgers, Jimmy Griffin, and Zach Lynch competed in the section trails in the 200 Medley Relay and placed 26th with a time of 2:04.06.
Luisetti advanced to the section finals and made the championship heat in the 100 and 200 freestyles. She placed 5th in the 200 with a time of 1:52.53. Luisetto placed 4th in the 100; her time was 52.13.
With those times, Luisetti qualified for the State meet in the 200 on May 11th and 12th in Fresno. She is also an alternate in the 100.
Luisetti will be swimming for UC Davis next fall.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.