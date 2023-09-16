The Nevada Union Miners (3-2) traveled to Galt Friday night to take on the Liberty Ranch Hawks (1-2) in their final preseason game before they start Foothill Valley League (FVL) play in two weeks. The Miners suffered a 40-28 loss to Liberty Ranch.
After an excellent kickoff return, the Hawks drove down the field, but the Miners' defense held them to three points. On the kickoff, Nevada Union's Lavell Cross fumbled the kickoff, and the Hawks recovered.
The Miners' defense held firm when defensive back Elijah Rogers intercepted a screen pass attempt.
A couple of plays later, quarterback Dustin Philpott found Max McMaster for a touchdown pass, and the Miners took a 7-3 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Liberty Ranch's Joseph Brown returned the kickoff to the Miners' 35-yard line, and a few plays later, Shaye Seeter scored on a touchdown run, and the score was 10-7 Liberty Ranch at the end of the first quarter.
Just a minute into the second quarter, Miners running back Ryder Eelkema busted a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Miners back in front 14-10.
The Hawks again answered with a 59-yard touchdown run from Brown to put Liberty Ranch ahead 17-14. Nevada Union jumped back in front when they drove down the field and capped the drive off with Philpott to Carter Van Matre touchdown; Van Matre made some nice moves to get into the endzone.
After a Hawks field goal, the Miners took a 21-20 lead into halftime.
The Miners got the ball first in the second half but went three and out, but the Nevada Union defense recovered a fumble, and they were back in business.
After two down-the-field passes from Philpott to McMaster, Philpott found Logan Eandi for a touchdown pass, and the Miners went 28-20.
Nevada Union would not score after that, and the Hawks scored 22 unanswered points to close the game out.
With the score 28-26, Philpott threw an interception, changing the momentum.
"I'm the kind of coach that, you know, when we run this kind of offense, the quarterbacks are going to throw interceptions," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "I'm that way, but we got to play better defense, plain and simple. If we played better defense, it's 28, maybe 35-14, we just got to get better."
The Miners finished the preseason 3-2 and did some good things during the preseason. With the bye week coming up, Nevada Union will use it to get healthy and improve their run defense.
"Shoot, we were sick all week, and we've got two starters down tonight," Sparks said. It is what it is, but the thing is, we've gotten so many guys, so many reps when we get into league, we've got guys that know what to do. One of the things that we have to get better at is run defense. That is our Achilles heel right now. Right now, our JV football team could run the ball on us. We got to get better there. We have the guys who care enough about it to step up and ensure that happens."