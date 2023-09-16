The Nevada Union Miners (3-2) traveled to Galt Friday night to take on the Liberty Ranch Hawks (1-2) in their final preseason game before they start Foothill Valley League (FVL) play in two weeks. The Miners suffered a 40-28 loss to Liberty Ranch.

After an excellent kickoff return, the Hawks drove down the field, but the Miners' defense held them to three points. On the kickoff, Nevada Union's Lavell Cross fumbled the kickoff, and the Hawks recovered.