Sports Reporter
On Tuesday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (3-11, 1-5) hosted the Ponderosa Bruins (15-2-1, 6-0) in a doubleheader. Unfortunately, the Miners lost both games 12-5 and 10-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
On Tuesday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (3-11, 1-5) hosted the Ponderosa Bruins (15-2-1, 6-0) in a doubleheader. Unfortunately, the Miners lost both games 12-5 and 10-0.
Game 1
The Bruins led 3-2 after the first inning. Ponderosa scored seven combined runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 10-2 lead.
Nevada Union put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Miners junior Kendall Miller started the inning by reaching on an error, then sophomore Aryah Berowtitz and senior Aila Lyden forced back-to-back walks to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, junior Shea Conners came to bat and hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in a run. Senior Addison Parmenter grounded out to the second base, but the Miners scored two runs on an error to cut the lead to 10-5.
The Bruins tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning to take a 12-5 lead.
Conners and Lyden had a hit for the Miners, and Conners had one RBI in game one.
Game 2
The second game of the doubleheader was scoreless for the first two innings before the Bruins got on the board with one run in the third inning.
Ponderosa scored three more runs in the fourth before exploding with six runs in the sixth inning, including a Chase Mueller home run to end the game.
Nevada Union had three hits in the game. Miller, junior Alicia Pettingill, and sophomore Lexi Cookson all had hits.
Parmenter was in the pitching circle for the Miners and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up eight hits, three earned runs, and striking out three batters.
Lyden pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up six runs.
The Miners travel to Lincoln today to take on the Lincoln Zebras (6-12, 3-2) at 4:00 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 790 J St, Lincoln, CA, 95648.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: